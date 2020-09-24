Jenkins football holds voter registration event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jenkins Warriors have yet to play their first game of 2020, but they had another kind of first on Thursday: registering to vote.
Just over a week out from their season opener, the team held practice inside Memorial Stadium, but a different kind of preparation was happening outside - preparing to vote.
“It actually feels good to have a chance to make a change in the real-world,” said Patrick Blake, one of the HVJ seniors able to register before practice.
Coach Gene Clemons arranged to have representatives from the Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda outside practice, so that seniors on the team eligible to vote for the first time, along with anyone else who stopped by could register to cast their ballot.
“I thought it was going to be a longer process and we’d have to sit down," said senior Damozzio Harris. "It was a quick and easy sign-up.”
Blake said he was glad their coach helped them get ready for November.
“I’m real glad that he brought this to our attention, because I never would have thought about it if he didn’t.”
Both senior players said they are excited to get to vote for the first time.
“I felt the responsibility, not only to our young men and women, but to myself- that I’m not only making them aware of voting, but also making an avenue for them to do so," Clemons explained.
He says he hopes to hold an event like this each year and get the entire senior class involved when they’re back to regular school attendance.
The final day to register to vote in the November election is October 5.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.