Majority of Tybee Island Maritime Academy students returning to in-person learning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a few weeks, Tybee Island Maritime Academy will begin phasing their students in for in-person learning.
TIMA students have been learning virtually since August, but the principal says 80 percent of them will be packing up their backpacks and heading to the classroom over the next few weeks.
The academy has spent months working on getting their students back in the classroom. Finally, they’ve come up with a way to get all their grades back, but in the most effective way.
“When you look at our students who are being most successful with their independence doing the remote learning, that would be our older grade students. So, it made sense to phase in from the younger students first,” Principal Ulrich said.
On Oct. 5, kindergarteners and 1st graders will return to school. Followed by 2nd and 3rd starting on Oct. 13 and the remaining grades on Oct. 19.
“For us, it’s worth it to go back to get that social interaction and I’ve really been missing that tactile learning,” Lara Robertson said.
Robertson has two children in the school system. Her 4th grader attends TIMA and she feels as though they have a great plan in place.
“The kids are ready to go back and I feel like they’ve done a lot of research and gotten prepared,” Robertson said.
Principal Ulrich says they surveyed the parents and faculty. Eighty percent of the students and 80 percent of the staff have chosen to come back to school. All students will keep their same teacher, even those who have a teacher who’s not coming back.
“We have teachers and other support staff that can help orient the students with technology and get support live while they’re here, while still getting the support from the person virtually even though they’re on campus,” Principal Ulrich said.
Principal Ulrich says the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will provide transportation for all the students five days a week.
“Our needs are different from other schools. Our closest student who doesn’t live on the island lives 12 miles away, so transportation for us is critically important.”
Students will be required to wear masks during the school day unless they’re outside and socially distanced.
“I’m just really excited to see our students back. I’m excited that our parents trust us.”
Principal Ulrich says their class sizes are manageable to keep safe distances and they’re creating some outdoor dining spaces as well. Extra cleaning will also take place every night.
