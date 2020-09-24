New scholarship at GSU helping remember a political legend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new scholarship for Georgia Southern University will help remember a political legend who supported the university, and help bring a new generation of students to Southern.
University leaders say a scholarship in memory of Senator Jack Hill is more than fitting to remember someone who helped so many.
The state senator from Reidsville represented six counties of Southeast Georgia for almost a quarter century in the Georgia General Assembly. The scholarship will be open to students from Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, and Tattnall counties - the communities Senator Hill represented.
Leaders from the Parker College of Business say having scholarships helps them attract the top students to Georgia Southern.
“In the business world, competition is fundamental. There is tremendous competitive environment for good students,” said Dr. Allen Amason, Dean of Parker College of Business.
He says Hill helped make Georgia Southern better for students and that made better graduates to help this region grow.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.