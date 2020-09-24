No fall fun at Poppell Farms in 2020 due to COVID-19

ODUM, Ga. (WTOC) - Popell Farms is famous for their maize, pumpkin patch and attractions they offer every fall. However, after testing positive and recovering from COVID-19, the the family says they’ve made the difficult decision not to open for the 2020 season.
This weekend would’ve been Poppell Farms' kickoff to the fall season and their 20th anniversary.
However, the owners say their battle with COVID-19 was a reason they decided not to open for the 2020 season.
“We had already been through it and we know how tough it can be, so we just made that decision not to open because we just didn’t want to take any chances of anyone getting sick while they were visiting with us," said co-owner Tanya Poppell.
The Poppell’s closed their summer farm market in July after both of them and three of their children tested positive for COVID-19.
“You’re so fatigued and tired and washed out, you don’t feel like getting up out of the bed," said co-owner Genell Poppell.
They say they were fortunate to stay out of the hospital, but they were very sick for over a month. During this time, they also say they missed a lot of deadlines like planting their maize.
“It all depends on weather conditions, but it takes 70 to 90 days to get it up to maximum height, so it should’ve been planted during the middle of July,” said Tanya.
They considered opening for the fall and began implementing safety measures. However, after considering their visitors, employees and the amount of high touch areas, they made the difficult decision not to open.
The Poppell’s say they appreciate all the families and visitors they’ve received over the years and say they’ll be back next year.
“We’re just going to come back in the year 2021 bigger and better," said Tanya.
Poppell Farms will be opening their Christmas Tree lots in November. You can find information on their fall t-shirts here.
