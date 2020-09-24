President Trump to visit Georgia Friday

MARIETTA, Ga. (WTOC) - President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Peach State on Friday, Sept. 25.
The President is scheduled to land in Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. Reports say he will hold a campaign rally.
The Democratic Party of Georgia released a statement saying the President’s campaign visit won’t change what black Georgians lost under his Presidency. Many polls in Georgia show the President with a slight lead over Democrat party nominee Joe Biden.
President Trump will be in North Carolina Thursday.
