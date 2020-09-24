Remembering the legacy of John Finney

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re remembering a man known as a “warrior for poverty.”
John Finney, who passed away on Tuesday, was an advocate for Savannah’s working poor and homeless communities.
“He would come home and bring me coffee and I’d say ‘You don’t need to do that’ and he would still do it," said Jondrea Finney.
The past few days have been a walk down memory lane for John Finney’s oldest daughter, Jondrea.
“Very loving, caring father, who would obviously do anything for us.”
And anything for the Savannah community.
“He’s definitely done a lot of things around the community to help different individuals and groups of people.”
John spent most of his life helping the homeless community.
He served as the executive director of the Economic Opportunity Authority for Savannah-Chatham County for 45 years and made quite the impact.
“He has taken on some things that other people may not wanted to do or did do," said EOA Interim Executive Director Terry Tolbert.
Finney helped provide programs, like Head Start, utility assistance and job training. But his most notable accomplishment was Savannah’s first permanent housing for the homeless.
“When people became homeless, they didn’t have to walk the street. They had a permanent place to live.”
And like the homes, John has made a lasting mark in the community.
“It would be different.”
On his family.
“Growing up, you know, I’ve seen him help other people and I think that’s why I became a counselor.”
Touching the lives of everyone he met.
“I’ve been getting calls from lots and lots of different people.”
A legacy, that Jondrea says, can only continue.
“Just treat people the way you’d want to be treated,” she said.
With kindness.
“No matter what race, color or creed.”
John Finney is survived by his two daughters. He was 81-years-old.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.