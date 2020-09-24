Results in for anonymous survey on Savannah city manager finalists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re getting a first look at how each finalist for Savannah City Manager scored on anonymous surveys filled out by panels during interviews with the public.
The panel question and answer sessions happened last Friday and Saturday. Our Sean Evans also participated in one that included members of the local media.
The purpose was to gauge how well they thought each of the three finalists answered the questions asked, and how their answers aligned with the City’s strategic plan, Vision Savannah.
To be completely transparent, Sean Evans, along with other media reps, filled a survey out anonymously at the end of their session this past Saturday.
Mayor Van Johnson said during his Tuesday briefing this week that about 85 or so community members participated in these question and answer sessions.
The panels break down like this. There were neighborhood citizens and neighborhood presidents nominated by each member of Council, City task force leaders, City staff, business leaders, and the last panel were members of local news agencies including all TV stations, print and radio reps.
Here’s a look at how the finalists scored, and it’s important to note, the lower the score the better.
Assistant City Manager in Mesa, Arizona, John Pombier, scores the best across four of the five panels. South Fulton, Georgia City Manager Odie Donald II received the second best scores, leading the others among business leaders. And Deputy City Manager in Modesto, California, Caluha Barnes, finished third in the panel scoring.
We asked City staff how these results from community groups will weigh in on their decision to pick Savannah’s next City Manager, and at this point we don’t know.
Mayor Johnson did say it’s a priority to him not to bring the next city manager to Savannah on a five to four vote, that he wants it to be as close to unanimous as possible.
