Savannah city council to discuss funding for new homeless plan

The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless says panhandling can be dangerous for several different reasons. Darting in and out of traffic to collect a few dollars can be dangerous for that individual as well as for drivers. They say there are also a lot of unknowns as to where that money is going after you give it to them. That’s why they want to create an anti-panhandling campaign to show people that if they want to help the homeless, there are better ways to do so, and they would like the city of Savannah to help with this new strategy.