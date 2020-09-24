Savannah City Council passes new lease agreement for the Savannah Bananas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night the Savannah City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on Zoom.
One item of note on the agenda: the lease agreement between the City of Savannah and Fan First Entertainment LLC, the owner of the Savannah Bananas, for Grayson Stadium.
The city and the Bananas negotiated a new lease with a base rent of $25,000 a year, and the Bananas will contribute $250,000 in capital toward facility repairs and improvement over the next five years. The new agreement passed unanimously.
The term of the lease is for five years, with an option for an additional five years.
The city maintains the facility and field and provides utilities and janitorial services.
