SCCPSS choice forms for phase 2 of in-person learning due Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham families with students in phase two of their hybrid return to learn plan received their choice forms Wednesday night.
This is for the districts least independent learners, Pre-K through second graders along with 6th and 9th grade students.
Parents have spoken in detail about wanting options for in-person learning at Savannah-Chatham schools and now have the chance to opt in to district’s phase two set to begin on October 5.
But parents had different reactions to the form that went out via email Wednesday night.
“When I received the registration I was a little caught off guard. I had expected more information from the district," said Melanie Finnegan, SCCPSS 2nd grade mother.
“I was really glad to get it. I thought it was thought out. I thought they asked what they said they were going to ask," said Katie Balthrop, SCCPSS mom of three.
Parents have mixed reviews on Savannah-Chatham’s choice forms for phase two of their hybrid in-person learning plan. Melanie Finnegan has a 2nd grader at Ellis and says while she want’s her student to return she couldn’t complete the form.
“Very honestly I filled out the first page only," said Finnegan.
She is a member of the PTA and says she’s heard a lot of parents with similar concerns.
“I’ve been contacted by quite a few parents both at Ellis and various schools and we all have the basic questions, safety and education.”
She feels the district didn’t provide enough details on their COVID protocol and what the day would look like for in-person learners. Katie Balthrop however says she filled out the choice form for her 6th and 9th grader.
“They’ll go back. They are excited to go back and get out of their bedrooms and get some experience at school," said Balthrop.
While she too would have liked more information and sooner from the district, she says she knew going into it that they wouldn’t have all the answers or agree with it all.
“So it’s this catch 22 right so we decided to just be brave and go back to school and if things are messy and teachers change, well that’s we agreed too.”
While phase two choice forms are due Friday at midnight, families we spoke to say they hope the district will answer questions and adapt their plan as results come in.
“I would really like to see some flexibility with adding days on especially since we’ve committed through the rest of the semester.”
“If we can openly communicate our concerns and what we need to feel validated in our concerns then the district can plan and implement those plans and then we will all be happy and safe," said Finnegan.
Savannah-Chatham leaders say in-person learning will be dependent on how many teachers return to the classroom and that is something they are evaluating now.
