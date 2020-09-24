SCCPSS teachers making tough choices ahead of phased hybrid return to class

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System teachers who opt to return to their school buildings for in-person learning will do so on Monday, Sept. 28.
The district is still working to figure out what the numbers look like as parents begin making choices about how their students will proceed this year.
It’s no secret teachers say this year has been a challenge, but now they are faced with a decision and for some it was an easy one.
Jannis Glover is an English teacher at Jenkins High School. She’s been with the district for 34 years and experienced a lot, but nothing like this year.
She says when she got the choice to return to school for face-to-face learning or stay virtual the decision was easy, she will stay home. She says she’s never felt retaliation, but rather supported and protected.
She knows virtual learning is not the optimal mode, but it is the safest and she believes her students are still learning. As a teacher, she says she’s felt empowered to decide what’s safest.
“I believe that teachers have been given a very fair shake. I can proudly say that the superintendent and the board of education have opted to do what is safe for everyone. I cannot say how much I appreciate Dr. Levett’s leadership in this process. It is a difficult and thankless task because you cannot please everyone and I have never felt more satisfied in what they have done to protect my wellbeing as well as the entire districts wellbeing in the middle of this pandemic,” Glover said.
While some teachers are deciding now, others have been working in their school since the start of the year.
District officials say they expect to know who will return for in-person learning and who will not by the end of the week and planning will continue after that.
