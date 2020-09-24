SCCPSS teachers making tough choices ahead of phased hybrid return to class

“I believe that teachers have been given a very fair shake. I can proudly say that the superintendent and the board of education have opted to do what is safe for everyone. I cannot say how much I appreciate Dr. Levett’s leadership in this process. It is a difficult and thankless task because you cannot please everyone and I have never felt more satisfied in what they have done to protect my wellbeing as well as the entire districts wellbeing in the middle of this pandemic,” Glover said.