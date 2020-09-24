Statesboro Police Department finds no evidence of marks on vehicles being used for tracking purposes

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department issued a statement regarding a rumor circulating on social media.
The rumor claimed that white dots on vehicles were being used for tracking purposes. Officers responded to Greek row at Georgia Southern on Wednesday night to look at a mark on a vehicle.
The police department said, “To help put everyone at ease, we would like you all to know that there has been no evidence found to substantiate any malicious intent with regards of the markings. No tracking devices have been located on any vehicles.”
