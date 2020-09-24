Thursday: One more cool morning, ahead of a warm-up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under some clouds, temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s away from the beach this morning. It’s a few degrees warmer right-next to the ocean.
The sky will be partly, to mostly, cloudy through the day as the temperature climbs to 80°, or so, by noon and peak in the mid-80s in many spots. An isolated shower, or two, may develop through the day. But, most miss out on significant rain - only lighter showers are expected.
Warmer, muggier, wetter weather is on the way.
Temperatures soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday, into the weekend and the earliest portion of next week. Increased clouds and periods of rain are also in the forecast ahead of the next strong cold front that sweeps through during the middle of next week.
TROPICS -
The tropics are, temporarily, quiet this morning with no active storms. The remnants of Beta are producing rain across the mid-south, but is continuing to become less organized. There are no new areas being monitored for development, but we’ll be watching the southern Gulf and western Caribbean for tropical development as we head into October.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.