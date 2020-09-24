Tybee Island city council to discuss bill replacing citizens arrest law

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city council will be meeting Thursday night to go over several topics.
City council could give its support to a bill that would repeal parts of Georgia’s citizens' arrest law.
State Representative Carl Gilliard and others plan to make the bill a priority in the 2021 legislature.
Mayor Shirley Sessions says Representative Gilliard came to her to see if the city would be interested in supporting the bill. Sessions says it’s on the agenda because the city would like local law enforcement to also weigh in on it.
Mayor Sessions says the bill would replace the citizens' arrest law already in place in Georgia, which gives citizens the power to arrest someone who they think is breaking the law.
The mayor says Tybee has never had this kind of a situation happen. However, the main thing the city would like to achieve Thursday night is reviewing some of the modifications lawmakers have made to the bill. One of which includes allowing shop owners to still have the authority to retain someone who comes in and robs or burglarizes their store.
“The main thing we want to do is be a part of positive change. If this is something positive that needs to change to protect our citizens, not only Tybee citizens but Georgians, we want to be a part of that," said Mayor Sessions.
The council could vote to support the bill as is or they could make some suggestions to modify it.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.