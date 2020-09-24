2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event will look a bit different this weekend.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s walk will take place on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Savannah as participants walk as individuals, families, or small teams.
The funds raised support the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
An Opening Ceremony will kick off the event at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Please click here to watch the ceremony.
A Promise Garden to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s will be created in a “view only” format on walk day at Ellis Square.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.