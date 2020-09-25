App helping find volunteers during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Non-profit organizations and others are still looking for volunteers during the pandemic.
However sometimes it can be difficult to find these opportunities.
To help, one tech non-profit here at home has created a mobile app to connect people to volunteer opportunities in their area. iVolunteer International is a volunteer advocacy organization.
They want to get rid of barriers people come across that may prevent them from volunteering. The app they’ve created is designed to do this and connect people with non profits and other groups in their area.
The Executive Director also hopes this app will also help local governments and non profits find what specific needs there are in different communities.
“There’s always a lot of privilege when it comes to volunteering. You need to be able to transport yourself, you need to be able to afford volunteering and you need to be able to have time as well. So it will kind of break those barriers and I hope that it will bring and unite communities together from different religions, social economic statuses to volunteer for different causes they care about," said Nipuna Ambanpola, Executive Director of iVolunteer International.
The iVolunteer app comes out next month and will be available throughout the Coastal Empire.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.