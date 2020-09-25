Friday: Spotty morning rain, few later-day storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are much warmer this morning. Dress for temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in many spots this morning; warming into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon.
Spotty rain is moving through this morning. Grab an umbrella. There may be a bit of a midday lull in the showers before spotty thunderstorms develop and move through the area later this afternoon and evening. One, or two, storms may produce gusty winds and small hail as they track through the area later today.
Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App, especially north of I-16, just in case.
The forecast dries out a bit going into the weekend. Isolated, to widely scattered, rain is still possible - especially Sunday. The chance of rain skyrockets Monday into Tuesday ahead of our next cold front.
Some strong storms are possible, especially Tuesday. Forecast models are very uncertain about next week’s weather pattern - mainly Wednesday and beyond. We’ll be updating the mid-week forecast as it approaches.
But, eventually we will clear out and cool off.
TROPICS -
The Atlantic Basin remains pretty quiet this morning. The remnants of Beta are moving through the southeast; spreading rain into our area. This is no longer a tropical system. Elsewhere, there are no areas of storminess being monitored for tropical development. In fact, tropical development is not expected through, at least, the next five days. Looking deeper into the long-term forecast, we’ll be watching for a tropical system to develop in the southern Gulf of northwestern Caribbean later in the first week or the second week of October. We’ll keep you updated.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.