Friday: Spotty morning rain, few later-day storms

The Atlantic Basin remains pretty quiet this morning. The remnants of Beta are moving through the southeast; spreading rain into our area. This is no longer a tropical system. Elsewhere, there are no areas of storminess being monitored for tropical development. In fact, tropical development is not expected through, at least, the next five days. Looking deeper into the long-term forecast, we’ll be watching for a tropical system to develop in the southern Gulf of northwestern Caribbean later in the first week or the second week of October. We’ll keep you updated.