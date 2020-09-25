Hwy. 67 in Statesboro reopening

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County drivers have reason to celebrate Friday night.
Construction along Highway 67 from Statesboro to Interstate 16 has come to an end. That’s good news for an estimated 13,000 drivers who travel that road daily.
The widening project here on Highway 67 was supposed to take 24 months. Just 23 and a half months in, traffic flows in all four lanes.
This might have been the shortest but most popular parade ever in Bulloch County as crews moved the barrels to open the road. The $42 million project added lanes on both sides as well as extended culverts and bridges in several spots along the 10 mile stretch.
While drivers have dealt with lane closures during construction, Georgia Department of Transportation says the new lanes, medians, and turn areas will keep traffic moving - especially at intersections and even driveways where people must wait on traffic to turn.
“You either have to slow down or stop to let somebody turn. Therefore, this will keep traffic flowing continuously,” said Jill Nagel with Georgia Department of Transportation.
Nagel praised contractor R.B. Baker for overcoming bad weather earlier in the year to keep the project on schedule even a little early.
The speed limit remains 55 mph out here and they’ll be patrolling and will be handing out those not-so-friendly reminders.
