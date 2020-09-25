Jamie’s Friday WX Forecast 9-25-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feels like temperatures approaching 100° this afternoon in Savannah, Claxton, to Sylvania. I’m also tracking scattered rain and isolated storms. Low pressure is tracking to the north of us, which is remnants of “Beta”. The convective outlook aka the storm outlook has shifted the possible stronger storms north of I-16 including Screven, Effingham, Jasper and Beaufort Counties. Isolated damaging winds are possible especially within any developing storm lines, and a brief isolated tornado still cannot be ruled out as there could be weak low-level rotation embedded within a storm.
Things should be calm by midnight, if not for some rain lingering for islands and in the Lowcountry.
Daybreak Saturday: 72, patchy dense fog, peeks of sunshine and warming to 89 in the afternoon and mostly dry as brief high pressure builds in; 20% chance of an afternoon downpour.
Sunday: 71/88 A few to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day. I think the coverage will be concentrated southwest of I-16. Rain chances increase through the late evening and overnight Monday.
We begin the work week warm and muggy with temps in the middle 80s and rain chances about 50% before a relatively strong cold front sweeps through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Storms could be on the strong to severe side. Then cooler and drier air for the first day of October!
MARINE: Tonight: SE winds 10-15 kt, seas 2-4 ft. Saturday: S winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2-4 feet. Sunday: SE winds 5 kt, seas 2-3 ft.
Beaches: Rip current forecast right now is low for Saturday and Sunday for area beaches; however look for lifeguard flags, UV index is very high, and the water temperature has dropped to about 80°.
