Jamie’s Friday WX Forecast 9-25-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feels like temperatures approaching 100° this afternoon in Savannah, Claxton, to Sylvania. I’m also tracking scattered rain and isolated storms. Low pressure is tracking to the north of us, which is remnants of “Beta”. The convective outlook aka the storm outlook has shifted the possible stronger storms north of I-16 including Screven, Effingham, Jasper and Beaufort Counties. Isolated damaging winds are possible especially within any developing storm lines, and a brief isolated tornado still cannot be ruled out as there could be weak low-level rotation embedded within a storm.