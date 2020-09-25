Lyons, Vidalia city leaders encouraging COVID-19 safety precautions while trick-or-treating

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween in the cities of Lyons and Vidalia is still happening. But of course, leaders in both are encouraging people to stay safe and follow the COVID-19 guidelines already in place.
Both cities want to make sure families are still able to have fun while also minimizing the spread of COVID-19.
Trick-or-treating in Lyons and Vidalia will be on actual Halloween night. Lyons City Manager Jason Hall says there aren’t any set hours for trick-or-treating but that it’s recommended to go when it’s still a little light outside.
Some of the tips the City of Vidalia has put out to stay safe this year include trick-or-treating with your household instead of large groups, avoid having kids grab for candy out of bowls, and to eat only factory made candy.
“As of right now, Halloween is not canceled. Our mayor and council are going to recommend that citizens follow social distancing requirements, wear a mask if possible, and just play it safe. Follow CDC guidelines,” Hall said.
Both cities will have all these tips and recommendations to the public on their social media accounts. Vidalia will also still have their Spooktacular Trail on Oct. 29.
