Port Wentworth Police Department searching for missing teenager
Zikee Cooper (Source: Port Wentworth Police Department)
By WTOC Staff | September 25, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 2:04 PM

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is searching for a missing diabetic teenager.

According to police, 16-year-old Zikee Cooper was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. He was wearing a white polo shirt, black jeans and white Tommy Hilfiger shoes.

Police say Cooper is a type 1 diabetic and has not taken his medication in three days.

Cooper was possibly traveling in a Mazda 6 and could possibly be on the east side of Savannah.

