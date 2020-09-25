Port Wentworth Police Department searching for missing teenager

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is searching for a missing diabetic teenager.
According to police, 16-year-old Zikee Cooper was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. He was wearing a white polo shirt, black jeans and white Tommy Hilfiger shoes.
Police say Cooper is a type 1 diabetic and has not taken his medication in three days.
Cooper was possibly traveling in a Mazda 6 and could possibly be on the east side of Savannah.
