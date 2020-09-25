Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum opening its doors virtually in preparation of 25th anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum in downtown Savannah is preparing for its 25th anniversary.
The museum has had to rethink how the community can get involved due to the pandemic.
At more than 11,000 square feet, the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum is a walk through the Civil Rights movement in Savannah. As protests against racial injustice continue nationwide, the director says the community needs this museum now more than ever.
The pandemic and an expansion project have kept the museum closed, but the history and educational opportunities inside the museum continue.
Friday, the museum kicked off its year-long celebration on Facebook Live, leading up to the museum’s 25th anniversary set for September 25, 2021.
Throughout this celebration, the museum will open its doors to the community virtually. There will be special events, virtual tours and a fundraising campaign.
For the anniversary coordinators, it was important that the celebration remained special, despite the museum being closed, saying the museum is truly a gem in the community.
“This museum is representative of the struggles that happened previously in Savannah, but really has captured some of the successes that have occurred in Savannah, as well, for minorities," said coordinator Ron Flagg. "It’s real critical, I think at this point, to renew the knowledge of what has happened in the past so we don’t repeat it.”
The museum is hoping to raise $25,000 for the “25 by 25” campaign. If you’d like to donate, you can do so online at the museum’s website.
