SBA administrator tours the port, small businesses in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet visited Savannah on Friday.
Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza toured Savannah small businesses and the Port of Savannah.
Carranza toured the Port and acknowledged how vital of a role it plays in keeping small businesses going, not only in our area, but across the state and region.
Carranza, along with other local representatives, also spent time visiting with small businesses, taking stock of how they’re holding up, and their experiences with the Paycheck Protection Program.
“Just in the 17 counties of the 1st Congressional District, almost 11,000 businesses, small businesses have received the PPP,” U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter.
Rep. Carter says the PPP has saved almost 110,000 jobs as a result. Administrator Carranza’s message to small business owners today, another round of help through PPP is coming.
“I’m here to reassure them that we’re all anxious for Congress and the Senate to come up with the next PPP funding. And there will be another. They want to know about the forgivable application, is that something that they must worry about. And what I’ve said to them is, just make sure you use the funds appropriately, and you don’t have to worry about anything. Just focus on protecting your businesses and moving forward,” Administrator Carranza said.
Carranza pointed out those small businesses owners who’ve applied for PPP before will be allowed to apply again if they’ve run out, especially in states like Georgia that have seen spikes in coronavirus cases.
It’s not just small businesses being helped by the Paycheck Protection Program. It’s also Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as not-for-profit agencies and faith-based organizations.
