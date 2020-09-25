SBA administrator tours the port, small businesses in Savannah

“I’m here to reassure them that we’re all anxious for Congress and the Senate to come up with the next PPP funding. And there will be another. They want to know about the forgivable application, is that something that they must worry about. And what I’ve said to them is, just make sure you use the funds appropriately, and you don’t have to worry about anything. Just focus on protecting your businesses and moving forward,” Administrator Carranza said.