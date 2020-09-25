SCCPSS district leader speaks about reopening plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The deadline to register Savannah-Chatham phase two students is approaching quickly.
There have been a lot of questions swirling around so we worked to get you answers.
The district hasn’t said much since their board meeting more than a week ago, but Friday they answered some questions about their hybrid return to learn plan.
While they are still waiting for concrete numbers they say students who do return to the classroom will have a physical teacher for face-to-face instruction in every instance possible.
As for how many students are able to return that is still being decided. With families deadline to register Friday night, district officials say they need that information in addition to their staff plans to figure out the specifics.
These include who will be teaching and how. District officials say they can’t make those plans without the number of students who opt for in-person learning.
They say they’ve provided as much information as they can at this point.
“There are many factors involved. We have to make sure that they buildings have the capacity. When you’re coming in a hybrid model we have to make sure that we have carefully looked at all the data that the parents are providing us so that we can divide the children in the cohorts based upon household or based upon family or based upon last name whichever way is the best possible solution for everyone. Then we have to decide how many teachers are coming in so just like what parents are having moments of indecision, we too have those because we cannot fully plan until we collect all the information. So, we’ve given them as much information as we can, but a lot of it depends on how many of our teachers come back and how many of our children come back then we can create a well laid out plan with all of that data," said Dr. Vallerie Cave, Associate Superintendent for K-12 School Transformation and Innovation.
The district says those who submit their registration will be locked in until the new semester in January, but if you feel you made a wrong selection before midnight Friday night. You may be able to change your response by contacting your specific school or the district office.
Leaders say when numbers exceed teachers, they will use the timestamp of the registration to help determine their decision.
