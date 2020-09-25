SCCPSS district leader speaks about reopening plans

“There are many factors involved. We have to make sure that they buildings have the capacity. When you’re coming in a hybrid model we have to make sure that we have carefully looked at all the data that the parents are providing us so that we can divide the children in the cohorts based upon household or based upon family or based upon last name whichever way is the best possible solution for everyone. Then we have to decide how many teachers are coming in so just like what parents are having moments of indecision, we too have those because we cannot fully plan until we collect all the information. So, we’ve given them as much information as we can, but a lot of it depends on how many of our teachers come back and how many of our children come back then we can create a well laid out plan with all of that data," said Dr. Vallerie Cave, Associate Superintendent for K-12 School Transformation and Innovation.