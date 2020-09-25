SCCPSS Kindergarten registration open through Oct. 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is still time to enroll your child in a Savannah-Chatham County Public School System kindergarten program.
“We are offering both online and in-person registration for kindergarten students. Beginning, September 28, students may register at their assigned school site by appointment or online at SCCPSS.com,” said Associate Superintendent of Elementary and K-8 Schools, Kaye Aikens said.
Two options are available for kindergarten students: a hybrid model where students attend classes in person two days per week and virtually three days per week, or the virtual learning experience.
Once enrolled, parents and students will participate in a Virtual Orientation with a kindergarten teacher to learn important information about the expectations for reading, language arts and mathematics.
All students will receive the Kindergarten Readiness Packet, which describes the curriculum and other pertinent details about the program.
Registration is available through Oct. 2.
If you do not know your assigned school site, click here.
