Suspect arrested for livestock theft in Candler Co.

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for stealing a calf in Candler County.
James Norris Armstrong, 32, of Commerce, Ga., has been charged with livestock theft, which is a felony.
An arrest warrant for Shelbey Armstrong has been issued. Shelbey also faces felony livestock theft charges.
The suspects are accused of stealing a calf from the Wild Georgia Safari Park in Aline, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 21.
The cow was loaded into a vehicle. Leigh Anna Mosely and her brother Jake saw it later on security footage.
“He just walked over there, he checked it all out and just picked it up and walked out,” said Jake Mosley, with Wild Georgia Safari Park.
Meredith the calf was born two weeks ago and was in the petting zoo at Wild Georgia Safari Park. The calf has been returned and is being checked over.
Wild Georgia Safari Park posted to social media thanking everyone who helped share the story and played a role in returning the calf.
