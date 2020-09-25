Thunderstorms possible this evening, warm weather continues this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Temperatures will be above average today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and a thunderstorm or two will develop this afternoon, lingering into the evening as the remnants of Beta drift past us to the north.
There is a chance for a strong to severe storm or two. The main threats are heavy rain and brief damaging wind, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Storms clear the coast by midnight, but muggy and warm air sticks around overnight. Lows only fall near 70 Saturday morning, with highs returning to the upper 80s. There will be isolated showers around, but not enough to mess up any afternoon plans.
Sunday will be warm once again, with another chance for afternoon showers, but a better chance for a few afternoon storms.
The first half of the work week starts out with highs in the lower 80, as our unsettled pattern continues. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible. An isolated storm our two could be strong to severe, with brief damaging wind possible.
Our next cold front will clear the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire midweek, accompanied with thunderstorms. Cooler air filter in behind the front, with lows returning to the 60s Wednesday morning and potentially upper 50s by Friday morning.
The tropics remain quiet for now, but don’t let your guard down. There is a long way to go in hurricane season! Long-range modeling is signaling for some potential development in the Western Caribbean late next week. There are no immediate impacts for the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.