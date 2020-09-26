Confederate monument in Forsyth Park vandalized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A memorial to Confederate soldiers in Forsyth Park was the target of vandalism overnight. This is the second time the monument has been vandalized since June.
This memorial in Forsyth Park often catches the eye of tourists and residents who walk by it and take pictures, but today it’s catching attention for what was spray painted on it. “Statue Burns in 24 hrs,” “Justice 4 B Taylor” and “Black Lives Matter” were just some of the messages written in black and red paint on all of the statues. According to police they’re not sure who is responsible for this, but it’s under investigation. Don Newman is with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, he says doing something like this isn’t fair and people need to leave veterans alone.
“It is a monument dedicated to those men and boys that fought and died defending Savannah during the American Civil War," Don Newman with Sons of the Confederacy. "What these people hope to achieve by desecrating that grave marker, I have no idea.”
The City of Savannah says they’ll have extra police patrolling the surrounding area. They also remind people that if you see anything suspicious to report it immediately.
