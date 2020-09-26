Dozens rally at Forsyth Park in solidarity with Irwin Detention Center victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Dozens of people rallied at Forsyth Park this morning to stand in solidarity with the victims of medical abuse at Irwin detention center.
The center is a part of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Savannah Undocumented Youth Alliance held the rally.
They say women, as young as 19, who are detained by ICE are getting unwarranted hysterectomies. They want to bring awareness to how undocumented immigrants are being treated and the inhumane conditions they’re in.
Alderwoman Lisa Wilder Bryan also came out to show her support.
"I stand with these young people to make sure that we ring a bell for those people who don’t even need to be caged and treated like animals. So I stand here to fight for humanity so that people know all across Georgia and the United States the evil that’s happening for profit.
For the lead organizer, she says this issue hits home for her.
“I am undocumented so this issue hits home, I could’ve been one of the victims," said Daniela Rodriguez. "More than anything I want the community to know that this is happening. This isn’t just an immigrant issue, this is also a black issue, it’s not only indigenous brown women, black were also victims too.”
Rodriguez says anyone who’s interested in volunteering or learning more can reach out to them on their Facebook page at Savannah Undocumented Youth Alliance.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.