Walk to end Alzheimer’s raises $45,000

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The garden currently in Ellis Square represents everyone who participated in the Walk to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday.
People who registered for the virtual walk were able to join from all over the coastal Empire from Tybee to Hinesville. Everyone walking received a purple shirt to show they donated $100 to the cause. As of the start of the walk they had about $45,000 raised. Organizers said they had waited a long time for a day like Saturday.
“For those who want to get involved, they are still raising money throughout the year to reach their goal of $105,000,” said Becca Rivera with Alzheimer’s Coastal. “If you register and donate $100, you can still receive a shirt.”
