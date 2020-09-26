Wetter pattern ahead of our next cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Other than a few showers, we have been mostly dry and warm this afternoon with highs in the 80s. Temperatures drop into the upper 70s after sunset, with a chance for a few isolated showers this evening near the coastline.
Tybee Tides: 1.7′ 11:33PM I 7.7′ 5:15AM I 1.7′ 11:44AM
Most of us will remain dry overnight, but patchy fog will develop before sunrise. Temperatures fall near 70 across the Savannah metro, with slightly cooler temperatures inland at sunrise. We’ll remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, but afternoon temperatures will still make it to the mid 80s.
There will be a few showers and storms moving in from the south, but most of these will remain along and south of the Altamaha River Sunday afternoon into the evening. Severe weather is not expected, but there will be isolated downpours with lightning.
Scattered showers and storms will be around once again on Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front moves in on Tuesday, bringing in showers and thunderstorms with it. Timing with models is inconsistent, but the most likely chance for rain is Tuesday afternoon through the evening.
A few showers linger early on Wednesday, but cooler and drier air will begin filtering in. Temperatures start out in the mid 60s Wednesday morning with highs in the mid to upper 70s and clearing skies. Even cooler air moves in for the end of the week with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s.
The tropics remain quiet, but we could see an area of low pressure develop in the Western Caribbean Sea by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.