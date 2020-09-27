Bird coming off endangered list thanks to Ft. Benning conservation efforts

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A bird that has been on the endangered species list for decades is finally making its way off the list thanks to combined conservation efforts at Fort Benning.
The announcement was made earlier today that conservation efforts will take the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker off the list.
Fort Benning’s conservation efforts and land management practices, which include prescribed burning, timber removal and installing artificial cavities have helped increase the breeding populations of the birds.
“This is something that we have worked in partnership with the Department of Defense, also the USDA, Department of Agriculture and about 20 or so partnering organizations to be able to reach the status of this endangered bird being now down-listed because of all the conservation work through partnerships in order to make this amazing event happen,” said Aurelia Skipwith, Director of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Thanks to the Endangered Species Act-inspired partnerships, they are approximately 7,800 estimated clusters across 11 states from southern Virginia to eastern Texas.
