Dave Turley’s Sunday Wx Forecast 9-27-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Weak high pressure will prevail at the surface into Monday. An upper level trough will swing through the southeast into Tuesday. This will bring plenty of Gulf moisture over the area with lots of clouds and rain chances. A cold front will push through late Tuesday. High pressure builds in Wednesday before a weak cold front moves in late Thursday. High pressure returns Friday into the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with mild temps.
The tropics are quiet for now and no tropical development is expected for the next 5 days.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for a showers and storms, mainly before midnight. Lows near 70.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, low near 70.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, low near 60.
Wednesday will be cloudy early with a 20% chance for showers early then mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs in the mid 70s.