Effingham Co. investigating video of students restraining classmate

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) -A video posted on social media showing two Effingham County students holding another student down on the ground is now under investigation by the school district.
Superintendent Yancy Ford says the incident happened on Friday at Effingham College and Career Academy.
The video shows one student holding the other’s hands behind the back, while the second student kneels on the student’s neck. Someone in the video says “stop restraining” as someone laughs.
“This type of behavior is unacceptable," said Dr. Ford in a statement to WTOC. "The incident is a student discipline issue and a part of the student’s educational record, therefore details of punishment cannot be discussed.”
