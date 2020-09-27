Mother of son killed at funeral home reacts to suspect’s release

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says Deion Pinckney was released on bond earlier this month and is now on an ankle monitor. This is more than two years after he was arrested for the murder of 12-year-old John Cooksey, Jr.
Cooksey was attending a funeral at Bonaventure Funeral Home on Febuary 3rd, when he was shot. He died at the hospital a few days later.
The Cooksey family says they are devastated to learn that Pinckney is out on bond. They say it’s a reminder that justice has yet to be served.
“We’re just waiting for a trial date," said mother Alicia Cooksey. "We’re ready to go, and we’re just waiting on the date. I’m ready for this chapter to be closed.”
John’s mother, Alisha, says the past few years have not gotten any easier. Every day, she misses her son but says family, friends, and faith are helping her get through each day.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.