Police investigate shooting after large gathering in Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Police are investigating after two people were shot in a Statesboro apartment complex parking lot early Saturday morning.
Officers were already on scene before the shooting happened as they attempted to control a large gathering at The Vault Apartments. They heard multiple shots and found a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated.
Neither victim is a student at Georgia Southern, nor claim a residence in Statesboro.
Detectives found multiple shell casings in the parking lot. At this time the motivation for the shooting is unclear, and detectives are requesting anyone with cellphone video of the incident to turn it over to police. Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective Short at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.
