Wet start to the week, but cooler air is on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Cloud cover will cap temperatures in the lower 80s, but due to rain, some inland areas won’t make it out of the 70s this afternoon.
Showers will continue moving in from Southwest Georgia through the afternoon into the evening. There could be a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected.
Temperatures start out near 70 degrees Monday morning, with scattered showers and storms around. You might want to plan a little extra time to get to school or work! In addition to the rain, there could be an isolated storm or two during the morning, leading to some ponding on roadways. We’ll see scattered showers and storms throughout the day with highs near 80 degrees.
Monday Tybee Tides: 7.7′ 6:09AM I 1.4′ 12:36PM I 8.6′ 6:48PM
Scattered showers and storms are expected again on Tuesday, ahead of a cold front that will clear the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire by Wednesday. Highs top out in the lower 80s on Tuesday, but drier and cooler air moves in behind the front. Temperatures quickly fall overnight into Wednesday morning, with some areas waking up to 50s.
Clouds clear on Wednesday as drier air moves in. Highs top out in the mid 70s with a westerly breeze. Morning temperatures start out in the mid to upper 50s away from the coast for the rest of the week into the weekend.
The tropics remain quiet for now, but long-range models indicate a possible area of low pressure developing in the Western Caribbean Sea by the end of the week into the weekend. There is also a chance for another tropical wave to move off the western coast of Africa next weekend. We will watch the tropics closely, but there are not direct threats to the Lowcountry or Coastal Empire at this time.
