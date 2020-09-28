Damp start to the week ahead of Tuesday’s cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out near 70 degrees Monday morning, with patchy fog and scattered showers and storms around. You might want to plan a little extra time to get to school or work! In addition to the rain, there could be an isolated storm or two during the morning, leading to some ponding on roadways. We’ll see scattered showers and storms throughout the day with highs near 80 degrees. Severe weather is not expected.
Monday Tybee Tides: 7.7′ 6:09AM I 1.4′ 12:36PM I 8.6′ 6:48PM
Scattered showers and storms are expected again on Tuesday, ahead of a cold front that will clear the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire late Tuesday into Wednesday. One or two of the storms Tuesday afternoon into the evening could be on the stronger side with brief gusty wind, heavy rain and lightning. Highs top out in the lower 80s on Tuesday, but drier and cooler air moves in behind the front and the evening storms. Temperatures quickly fall overnight into Wednesday morning, with some areas waking up to 50s.
Clouds clear throughout the day on Wednesday as drier air moves in. Highs top out in the mid 70s with a westerly breeze. Morning temperatures start out in the mid to upper 50s away from the coast for the rest of the week into the weekend.
Tropics:
The tropics are relatively quiet for now, but long-range models indicate a possible area of low pressure developing in the Western Caribbean Sea by the end of the week into the weekend. This areas has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days. There is also a chance for another tropical wave to move off the western coast of Africa next weekend, this area is not currently outlooked by the National Hurricane Center. We will watch the tropics closely, but there are not direct threats to the Lowcountry or Coastal Empire at this time.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
