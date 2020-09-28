Damp start to the week ahead of Tuesday’s cold front!

The tropics are relatively quiet for now, but long-range models indicate a possible area of low pressure developing in the Western Caribbean Sea by the end of the week into the weekend. This areas has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days. There is also a chance for another tropical wave to move off the western coast of Africa next weekend, this area is not currently outlooked by the National Hurricane Center. We will watch the tropics closely, but there are not direct threats to the Lowcountry or Coastal Empire at this time.