Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 9-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An upper level trough will swing through the southeast into Tuesday. This will bring plenty of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over the area with lots of clouds and rain chances. A cold front will push through late Tuesday. High pressure builds in Wednesday before a dry cold front moves in early Friday. High pressure returns Friday into the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with mild temps.
The tropics are quiet for now but we are watching the western Caribbean Sea. Disorganized showers and storms will gradually move west towards the Yucatán. There is a 30% chance for tropical development as it nears the Yucatán Peninsula.
Today will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for a showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 80% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, mainly before midnight. Low near 60.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy early then mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.