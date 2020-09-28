Garden City residents meet over crime concerns

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - After a deadly double shooting and several other acts of gun violence, Garden City leaders and residents came together at a community meeting Monday night to discuss how to make their community safe again.
“I never even thought it could come to this in my lifetime," said resident Melvin Pinckney.
Melvin Pinckney has lived in the Rossignol Hill neighborhood for 80 years. He is just one of many concerned Rossignol Hill residents who came to the Garden City Homestead Association’s community meeting.
Members of the association, along with the police department and city council, voiced their concerns about the violence in the area.
During the meeting, the association introduced a 10 step plan to prevent and eliminate gun violence. It’s called Operation Protect and Serve. It includes plans to form a community watch group‚ encourage residents to install home surveillance systems, and more.
Pinckney says he agreed with the plan introduced and would like to see a stronger police presence in his neighborhood.
“I am angry about all of this stuff. Just do like you used to do. Every time I used to walk out my house I used to see one and I would love to see that now. I’m serious.”
Another resident, Lena Harris, recently lost a nephew to gun violence. She says it was one of the reasons she and her husband came to the meeting.
“We are community advocate. We have been for a while now, but that definitely makes us feel like there is an urgency to do something, to get our neighborhood back and take control and illuminate the crime that’s going on," Harris said.
Both Pinckney and Harris say they were happy with the solutions leaders shared to curb violence in their community.
They’re looking forward to what’s to come once this plan is implemented.
The Garden City Homestead Association President says he plans on bringing this plan to Garden City Council next Monday. Police also say they are increasing patrols and Tuesday, they’ll be installing two surveillance cameras in the Rossignol Hill neighborhood.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.