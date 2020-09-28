Lowcountry hospital offers quick and easy mammograms

“MRI is a different way for a mammogram to look at the breast tissue," said director Rochelle Ringer. "And to try to find cancers. Because we’ve known mammogram is good but not perfect, and especially when you have dense breast tissue, we have known for quite a long time that things can get missed. And so, the abbreviated MRI is a way for women to do additional testing, so it is in addition to mammograms, and you can find a bunch more cancer is that the mammogram alone is missing.”