Parker’s gives large donation to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System accepted a generous donation Monday morning from Parker’s.
Parker’s presented a check to the school system for $27,000. The money was raised through Parker’s Fueling the Community program.
It donates one cent of every gallon of gas sold at all of the company’s convenience stores on the first Wednesday of the month to local schools.
“We will of course use the funds to support the work that we’re doing, that we did not plan for this year. But we also want to take a few moments to let the community, as well as Parkers to know how much we appreciate their support," said Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett.
Since 2011, the program has donated over $1 million to schools in Georgia and South Carolina.
