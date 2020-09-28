2 people recovering after weekend shooting in parking lot of Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A shooting in Statesboro over the weekend at a party leaves two people recovering and police looking for information.
Police say these impromptu parking lot parties have been around as long as parking lots themselves. It’s the type that nobody officially throws, but everybody goes when they hear about it. But now, social media is like gasoline on a match. A few clicks and you get hundreds of people instead of a handful, and police say that’s where the trouble starts.
Police got a call around 1:30 a.m. Saturday of a crowd in a parking lot of The Vault apartments off Veterans Memorial Parkway. They say the party had already drifted from one apartment to another when police heard gunshots. They found two people shot and called for help. Both were treated and released.
Police say they can’t tie this party or others to any particular resident at a complex, which makes it hard to keep people safe in an anonymous crowd.
“And you have people showing up from all over the place. A lot of the people we dealt with over the past weekend were from as far away as Atlanta,” Statesboro Police Department Capt. Jared Akins said.
They’re asking anyone who might have live streamed from the party to contact them to share the video in case it offers some evidence.
Capt. Akins says they’re working with property managers at these apartment complexes and encouraging them to use whatever restrictions they have to limit the number of people here at night to keep parties to a minimum and keep tenants safer.
