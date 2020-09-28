Savannah’s globe could be on the move; development plan not finalized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A “globe” has sat at the corner of DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road for decades.
The news of potential development in the area has some concerned about its fate. Parker’s is looking at the possibility of developing the site.
Parker’s released a statement saying in part, “To be clear, Parker’s does not own the commercial property where the globe is currently located.” It goes on to say, “We appreciate the community’s feedback and look forward to continuing to be a good community partner.”
If the development moves forward, Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker has committed to gifting the globe to the City of Savannah if it’s able to be moved, according to Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo who posted on Facebook saying he spoke with Parker.
The structure was built to store gas. Alderman Palumbo mentioned in his post that it could be a potential challenge if anyone were to develop that site.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates when possible.
