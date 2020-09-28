SCCPSS teachers return to the classroom Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County public school teachers will head back to the classroom on Monday. Sept. 28. This comes after the board approved a phased hybrid re-entry plan.
The phased re-entry plan includes splitting students up into two groups by grade levels with in-person learning two days a week and virtual learning three days a week.
But on Monday, an alliance of local clergy and teachers' groups is planning to be at the board of education to oppose the re-entry plan. They say the number of children being diagnosed with the coronavirus is still too high and sending kids back to school increases that risk.
Monday’s return for teachers is for them to see what their capacity looks like and how many kids they can actually accommodate.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave says there are lots of factors that have gone into this plan and still some things they are figuring out, but safety always comes first and instruction second and that’s really what they want parents to know.
“I want the parents to know that every day we plan to serve our children in the best way that we possibly can. We want you to know that the children and our families in Savannah-Chatham County public schools, they mean so very, very much to us and everything we do we think about the children first because schools exist for children,” said Dr. Vallerie.
For those who do choose to return to school for face-to-face learning, they will be required to wear a mask and have temperature checks, as well as sign a waiver. They are also locked into this decision for the semester.
Parents of kindergartners in Savannah-Chatham County still have time to register for school. Starting Monday, Sept. 28, parents can register on the school’s website or by appointment at their assigned school. Kindergartners do have the option to go to school hybrid or virtually starting Oct. 5.
To register your child online or for more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.