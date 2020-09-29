Appling Co. man to spend two decades in prison for violating probation

APPLING CO, Ga. (WTOC) -An Appling County man with numerous prior convictions for selling drugs will spend the next two decades in prison.
38-year-old Charlie Williams pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Five Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Hydromorphone and Marijuana. Williams must serve four years of supervised release.
“Charlie Williams first went to prison as a drug dealer 18 years ago, and time behind bars seemed to be the only time he wasn’t pushing poison on the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Our law enforcement partners have made the community a safer place by getting him back behind bars.”
Williams was already on felony probation after facing charges of selling cocaine. The Appling County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Williams' property in 2019 and found large amounts of meth, pills, and marijuana, along with more than $1,000 and other drug paraphernalia.
“This drug trafficker, who happens to be a repeat offender, was arrested because of the great working relationship that DEA has with its federal, state, and local counterparts,” said U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Robert J. Murphy. “Mr. Williams will now spend well-deserved time in prison and his apprehension makes our communities a safer place today.”
“One prison term was not enough for this defendant,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds. “His decision to re-offend brings harsh penalties. We will continue to work diligently along with our local and federal partners to investigate drug dealers that threaten the safety of our communities.”
“Much of the crime in our communities is driven by a handful of repeat offenders who continually challenge the efforts of law enforcement to keep our streets safe,” said Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton. “We appreciate the help of our law enforcement partners in getting this drug dealer out of our neighborhoods and back where he belongs: behind bars.”
