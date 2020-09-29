Averitt Center Open for Performances, Reorganizing Rosengart Gallery

“I like it. They like it. We’re all just excited. We’re delighted to help out the Averitt Center in any way. And this is helping them, it’s helping us, it’s mutually beneficial," Alice Bennett said. "I just hope people will come to the gallery and see the artwork. I just wish I were there so you could see some of the artwork right now. Because we do have some very talented people. We have some people I think that are up and coming artists.”