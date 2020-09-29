City of Pembroke receives grant to restore sewer system

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Pembroke is looking to restore its sewer system throughout parts of the city.
They recently received a $750,000 community development grant, from the Department of Community Affairs to do so.
City manager Alex Floyd says the current sewer system is about 40 to 60 years old and the new one they will put in will cover about 20 percent of the city.
Floyd says from South Main and South College all the way to the Miller Village Housing Project and other parts of South Pembroke is where the new sewage system will be installed. He says the current system is clay and they will replace it with a plastic system, saying it’s been a long time coming, but it’s definitely time to replace it.
“It’s cracking, it’s full of roots, it sweats, it’s porous because it’s clay so it pulls in a lot of groundwater," Floyd said. "So we’re treating a lot of water that is already clean, in addition to the sewage. So it will create a more contained sewage system, so we’re only treating what is necessary.”
Floyd says they hope to start digging by January. From there, it will take about a year to complete.
