Community task force submits recommendations to Savannah Police Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A community task force has submitted recommendations for the Savannah Police Department to help create a higher level of trust among officers and citizens, according to the task force.
The City of Savannah created this task force this summer to review public safety policies, like use of force guidelines. The task force is called Savannah CARES, which stands for Citizens Accountability and Review of Emergency Services.
You can read the submitted recommendations from Savannah CARES below:
Here’s a list of all on the Savannah CARES task force:
- Attorney Diane Morrell McLeod, chair
- Dawn Baker
- Attorney James Blackburn
- Willie Brooks
- Rev. Katie Callaway
- Attorney Michael Edwards
- Kenneth Glover
- Michael Johnson
- Dr. Larinda King
- Cpl. Sharif Lockett
- Anthony Maben
- Pastor Ricardo Manuel
- David McDonald
- Dr. Marie Miller
- Pam Miller
- David Minor
- Jim Morekis
- Eugene Priester
- Natavia Sanders
- Attorney Abda Quillian
The recommendations were announced during Mayor Johnson’s weekly news conference Tuesday morning. Re-watch below:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.