Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-29-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! An upper level trough will swing through the southeast today. This will bring plenty of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over the area with lots of clouds and rain chances. Showers and storms will develop by early afternoon. Rain may be locally heavy and with the ground already saturated some localized flooding is possible. There is a chance that one or two storms may reach severe limits. The main threat will be wind gusts to 60mph but an isolated tornado is possible. A cold front will push through this evening bringing an end to our severe threat. Showers still possible through midnight. High pressure builds in Wednesday before a dry cold front moves in late Thursday. High pressure returns Friday into the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with mild temps.
The tropics are quiet for now but we are watching the western Caribbean Sea. Disorganized showers and storms will gradually move west towards the Yucatán. There is a 50% chance for tropical development as it nears the Yucatán Peninsula.
Today will be cloudy with a 90% chance for showers and storms. Rain may be heavy and storms may be severe. Highs in the low 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 90% chance for a showers and storms through 9pm, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a showers, lows near 60.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.