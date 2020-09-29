Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-29-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! An upper level trough will swing through the southeast today. This will bring plenty of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over the area with lots of clouds and rain chances. Showers and storms will develop by early afternoon. Rain may be locally heavy and with the ground already saturated some localized flooding is possible. There is a chance that one or two storms may reach severe limits. The main threat will be wind gusts to 60mph but an isolated tornado is possible. A cold front will push through this evening bringing an end to our severe threat. Showers still possible through midnight. High pressure builds in Wednesday before a dry cold front moves in late Thursday. High pressure returns Friday into the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with mild temps.